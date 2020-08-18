Govt Issues Over 169,000 NRCs In Two Weeks

Home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo has disclosed that 169, 122 people have been issued with National Registration Cards during the first two weeks of phase one of the Mobile National Registration Cards exercise.

Mr Kampyongo said at a briefing on Monday that the number includes those who are receiving for the first time and those who have replaced their NRCs.

So far, Copperbelt has recorded the highest number of people who have acquired NRCs at over 55,000, with Luapula coming second with about 47,000.

Mr Kampyongo said the number of people obtaining NRCs continues to go up following increased sensitisation by the government.