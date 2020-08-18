Govt Promises Increased Social Cash Transfer Payments In Coming Years

Minister of Finance Dr Bwalya Ng’andu has revealed that the government plans to to scale up social cash transfer payments in the coming year as President Edgar Lungu attaches importance to the implementation of the programme.

Speaking when he called on Mbala District Commissioner Maybin Chibalange, Dr Ng’andu said the social cash transfer scheme has worked well in many areas where it is being implemented, adding that a component of next year’s budget will see additional support towards the programme.

He said social cash transfer is one of the avenues in which government is able to respond to the needs of the most vulnerable people in society.

Dr. Ng’andu expressed happiness that the social cash transfer system is working well in the area.