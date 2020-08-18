NAPSA Considers Infrastructure Investments In Chinsali

National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) board chairman Mr Evans Chibiliti has said the Authority is ready to invest more in Chinsali as one of the board’s core responsibilities is to source for potential investment around the country.

Mr Chibiliti said in Chinsali when he paid a courtesy call on Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary Joyce Nsamba that the board has been identifying potential investment in the province, especially in infrastructure development, in order to improve the country’s economic performance.

He said NAPSA is committed to work with government in bringing economic development in the district and the country.

Mr Chibiliti was accompanied by Labour Permanent Secretary Chanda Kaziya.

And Nsamba has welcomed the move by NAPSA to investment in Chinsali district.