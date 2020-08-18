Some Things Are Irreversible

By Chibamba Kanyamba

Some weeks back, a lady and professional acquittance phoned me to ask for some financial advance, that she has had some urgent matter in the family and really needed help. Though surprised at the request because of her good career, I quickly sent the money via Airtel money without any hesitation, believing she would pay back at the time promised.

The very next day and same time of the initial call, she called again. She had acknowledged receipt of the money, so wondered why again. She goes, ‘Good morning Mr. Kanyama. How are you and family? It’s been long time.’

Long time? I wondered. Immediately we finished the brief conversation over a completely unrelated matter, I went to check the Airtel confirmation text just to be sure. It dawned on me I had sent the money to a lady we had dealt with as a client at Bridges. There are these easily mixed up names like ‘Priscilla Phiri’ and ‘Previous Phiri’.

Had I known, I could not have sent the money; but too late; irreversible!

There are things that are just irreversible, such as marriage. There is nothing like, ‘Actually, it was not you I meant to marry; you tricked me so let us break up!’ I heard one man tell his wayward daughter, ‘I made a mistake to sire a person like you.’ Sorry, just accept!

Isaac equally found himself in this situation, blessing Jacob instead of Esau and by the time he realised, it was too late, ‘Then Isaac trembled very violently and said, “Who was it then that hunted game and brought it to me, and I ate it all before you came, and I have blessed him? Yes, and he shall be blessed.” Gen 27:33.

There are many things God Himself cannot reverse, such as His promises on your life! He cannot say, ‘I made a mistake to this generation. Let me change my mind.’

Here is what scripture says regarding His Word, ‘“so is my word that goes out from my mouth: It will not return to me empty, but will accomplish what I desire and achieve the purpose for which I sent it.’” Isa.55:11

Friends, wake up and flourish under the blessings of God!