Driver Commits Suicide After Surviving Accident

A 34-year-old driver of Mwinilunga District Council has allegedly committed suicide after surviving an accident.

Kosita Lopesi, who was driving a Toyota Hilux, committed suicide by hanging himself to a tree after the accident.

North Western Province Police Commissioner Elias Chushi said the vehicle he was driving overturned due to excessive speed.

He has further explained that upon seeing the damage on the motor vehicle, Lopesi reportedly hanged himself to a tree using a seat belt he cut from the vehicle.

Chushi noted that the body has since been deposited in the mortuary.