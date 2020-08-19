Input Distribution To Start Sept 1, 2020

Government is expected to start the distribution of inputs for the 2020/2021 farming season under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) on 1st September 2020.

Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo has urged farmers in Luapula Province to speed up payments of their K400 contributions, so as to access inputs early once the distribution exercise starts next month.

The minister said when he visited some input storage sheds in Mansa and Samfya Districts that Luapula was transforming into a farming region due to high rainfall, hence the need for farmers to access inputs early.

Meanwhile, Luapula Province agricultural coordinator Goldwin Chate said 61,000 farmers in the region were expected to benefit from FISP this year, out of whom about 3,000 have already deposited their contributions.

And Export Trading Group (ETG) Luapula province regional coordinator Lomadinga Kasauka said the company was on course in supplying fertilizer to the province.