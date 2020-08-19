Labour Minister Orders NAPSA To Kick Out Defaulting Tenants

Labour and Social Security Minister Joyce Simukoko has instructed National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) management to evict all clients defaulting in rentals.

Speaking in Chinsali when she commissioned a new NAPSA building, Ms Simukoko said the mentality of thinking that one can get away with defaulting their rental obligations on government property must come to an end and said NAPSA must immediately act to normalise the situation.

Meanwhile, NAPSA director general Yollard Kachinda said the Authority’s board gave relief to clients of rental estate depending on the capacity of their business due to COVID-19.

NAPSA board chairperson Mr Evans Chibiliti, who was in attendance, said NAPSA will soon start the construction of 50 houses at a cost of K60 million.

Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary Joyce Nsamba, however, implored NAPSA to consider investing in housing, a shopping mall and a hotel in the area.