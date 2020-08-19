Minister Calls for Cancellation of Hillcrest Land Title

Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Minister Dr Jonas Chanda has called for the cancellation of title to a piece of land in Ndola’ s Hillcrest area, which is earmarked for the development of a filling station.

Dr. Chanda says the land in question is a water recharge zone for Kafubu River.

He says development should not come at the expense of protecting the environment.

The Minister, who was accompanied by Ndola City Council Town Clerk Wisdom Bwalya, says if the developer is given a go ahead to construct the filling station, the development will not only lead to the contamination of ground water but also disturb the flow of water into the Kafubu River.

And Dr. Chanda has given the Water Resources Management Authority – WARMA, the Zambia Environmental Management Agency – ZEMA and the Department of Water Resources Development up to Friday, 21st August, 2020, to provide a detailed report on the land in question.

He says the report will be taken to the Ministry of Lands to facilitate cancellation of the title.

Dr. Chanda has urged WARMA and ZEMA officers to work closely with Local Authorities to provide technical expertise on matters of the environment.

Dr. Chanda also inspected Misundu area in Ndola where people have encroached on Kafubu Water Supply and Sanitation Company wellfield.

The Minister has since directed the utility company to work closely with the office of the Town Clerk to reclaim the land.

Meanwhile, Ndola City Council Town Clerk, Wisdom Bwalya has told Dr. Chanda that most houses that have not been complete will be demolished.

This is according to a statement issued by Ministry of Water Development public relations officer

Amos Zulu.