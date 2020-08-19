Nabbed From Boyfriend’s Place: Police Arrest Chipata Woman Who Dumped Baby

Police in Chipata have arrested a 28-year-old woman of DK area for allegedly dumping a baby near RTSA offices on Monday.

Eastern Province police commissioner Luckson Sakala said the suspect was arrested from her boyfriend’s place in Kalongwezi residential area on Monday.

Mr Sakala said after dumping the baby, the suspect went to hide at her boyfriend’s place.

He said suspect has since been charged with child desertion.

Mr Sakala, however, said the child is in good health and that the suspect did not give any reason for dumping her baby boy in the bush.