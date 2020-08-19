The Need For Employment In Zambia Is Desperate, Says KCM

Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) has told government that the need for employment in Zambia is desperate.

KCM Chief Executive Officer Christopher Sheppard said despite the mine being under liquidation, no jobs have been lost.

Sheppard said this when he paid a courtesy call on Copperbelt Minister Mr Japhen Mwakalombe in Ndola.

“The need for employment is desperate for this country and I think the one pleasing thing is we may be under liquidation but one thing has happened and not one job has been lost. We have actually made a conscious decision that core mining functions, that is mining, metallurgy and engineering, we actually have changed the business model. We will be in sourcing key core mining skills,” Sheppard said.

“Right now, we have a project. When I talked about funding, we are actually mining a portion of Konkola four shaft with Zambian people, KCM employees, it is coming. To me, it is exciting for us as a business, it is steering us in the right direction and see us creating a right platform to build a sustainable future. The ore body is fantastic, one of the best underground copper ore body globally. It is just that it has never been brought to where it should be. In a nutshell, we are taking the business forward I think keeping it going is important to us.”

He said KCM is actively looking for funding to get on with business to start generating cash.

Sheppard said the mine is targeting to restore the technical health of the business as this will solve all of KCM’s problems.

And Mr Mwakalombe said President Edgar Lungu wants to see to it that mines are stabilized on the Copperbelt and run profitably.