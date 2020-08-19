PF Certain Of Victory In Lukashya, Mwansabombwe

The Patriotic Front says it is certain of victory in the Lukashya and Mwansabombwe Parliamentary by-elections.

The PF has adopted George Chisanga and Kabaso Kampampi for the Lukashya and Mwansabombwe Parliamentary by-elections respectively.

PF Secretary General Davis Mwila has announced in a statement on resolutions of the PF Central Committee held on Tuesday.

Mwila said the PF is certain of victory in the two constituencies and the twelve local government wards where by-elections will be held on 17th September, 2020.

“Our promise to our late comrades in Mwansabombwe and Lukashya Constituencies, namely late Hon. Rodgers Mwewa and late Hon Mwenya Munkonge, was that we shall shall carry on the good work which they started. Building on the good works of our departed comrades, the PF is certain to win both seats because the people shall choose people-centred development, peace, love and national unity, which only the Patriotic Front under His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, continue to offer. On the other hand, our people in Lukashya and Mwansabombwe constituencies will choose to rise above and reject the alternative being offered by the Opposition, namely: bitterness, falsehoods and tribalism,” Mr Mwila said.

He said the PF will mobilize on developemt focused campaigns free from all forms of violence.

“The Central Committee further reiterated that; as political parties start to mobilize for these future by-elections, the focus should be on development-focused (issue-based) campaigns, totally free from all forms of violence. The Central Committee reaffirmed its position that it will not shield any form of criminality. Therefore, the Central Committee is calling on all members of the Party to embrace peace, maximum restraint and exemplary behavior,” Mr Mwila said.

“In this regard, the Central Committee of the Patriotic Front emphasized that:

Peace, Stability, Unity and Democracy form our foundation and pillar as a Party. For this reason, the Patriotic Front has zero tolerance to all forms of violent conduct and speech. Based on this, the Central Committee has encouraged all Party Structures and members, to continue working towards enhancing good governance and promoting a stable political environment because, these are vital to achieving development – without leaving anyone behind.”

As I conclude, allow me leave you with the words of our Republic President, His Excellency Edgar Chagwa Lungu, which he said during his inauguration speech on Tuesday, 13th September, 2016, at the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka:

“Let us hold each other’s hand and move forward together. We can jointly, and whilst holding hands together, climb even the highest mountain without being daunted by its summit”.

Therefore, let this unity of purpose, faith and focus help us to accelerate our individual and collective efforts aimed at making Zambia;

“More industrious, prosperous, peaceful, stable, united, democratic, and inclusive society, under the motto of One Zambia, One Nation”.