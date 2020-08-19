Police Service Launches Point Of Sale Machines To Reduce Corruption

The Zambia Police Service has launched the Point of Sale (PoS) machines in a quest to reduce the handling of cash between members of the public and police officers.

This development comes after the launch of the Direct Deposit System that was introduced in 2017 as a way of enhancing efficiency in revenue collection for all prescribed Police fees and fines.

During the launch in Lusaka today, Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo said the introduction of the PoS machines is meant to improve service delivery to members of the public, avert corruption suspicions and do away with delays in banking government revenue.

He said in a speech read on his behalf by Home Affairs Permanent Secretary Masiye Banda that the new payment system will hence service delivery and improve compliance by members of the public.

“I am delighted again to learn that Police high command, through Ministry of Finance and in partnership with Zambia National Commercial Bank (ZANACO), have considered introducing the point of sale machines in order to address the concerns of members of the Public,” Mr Kampyongo said.

Earlier, Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja explained that the coming in of the PoS machines will not render the Direct Deposit System redundant as the two will complement each other.

Mr. Kanganja said the system will further enhance accountability, transparency and quick deposit of government resources.

“This will just be like the DDS also in the improvement of our Public image as Zambia Police Service, as there will be reduced contact with cash by officers,” Mr Kanganja said. “During the past two years, as an Institution, we managed to exceed the annual set targets in terms of revenue collection. In 2018, we collected a total of about K61 million, surpassing the set target of K57 million, whilst in 2019, over K64 million was collected against the set target of about K63 million.”

He said in view of the outbreak of the COVID-19, the system will further safeguard the lives of the citizens as they do not have to queue up at the bank to make payments, but can simply pay instantly wherever they may be.

Mr. Kanganja said the Zambia Police Service is constantly monitoring and evaluating the performance of all systems to ensure continuous improvement to meet the client expectations.

“As in the words of Helmint Schmidt, ‘the biggest room in the world is the room for improvement’. Hence, as an institution, we shall keep on coming up with new ways of making our services readily accessible to the satisfaction of everyone,” Mr Kanganja said.

Earlier, Zanaco representative Mr Lishala Situmbeko said his bank is glad to partner with the Zambia Police Service in its technological advancement in revenue collection.