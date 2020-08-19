President Lungu Praises Chiefs For Their Role In Governance

President Edgar Lungu has praised traditional leaders for being an integral part of the country’s governance process.

In a statement delivered on his behalf by water development, sanitation and environmental protection minister Jonas Chanda when he called on newly installed Chief Muchima of the Kaonde people in Mufumbwe, the President said that traditional leaders should not feel left out in the country’s development agenda as they are key in fostering national development and the country’s heritage.

The throne fell vacant following the death of Chief Mushima the 14th who was put to rest on Friday last week.

And Chief Mushima the 15th commended government for the support it rendered during the funeral of Chief Mushima the 14th.

The new chief said he would work and support the government of the day as it has shown the will to develop the country.