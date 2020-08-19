By Chibamba Kanyama

A board chairperson of a top organisation told me to expect a call from his CEO the following day for a Project they wanted my company to do. He gave me the name but not the number.

You can imagine how I responded to all phone calls the following day that came without caller identities, ‘Good morning, Sir, This is Chibamba Kanyama.’

The caller would be like, ‘Good afternoon, this is Jane Mulenga from JK Radio; I want to get your comment on…’

I would immediately tell the journalist to call me the following day or later at night. I did not want the line to be busy before that important call.

Have you been in a situation where you are offered a study abroad scholarship and you block all UNZA friends just in case they hinder the opportunity?; or you have found a boyfriend of your dream and while on a date, a former boyfriend is on site and you refuse to acknowledge his greetings just in case he jeopardizes the unimaginable opportunity?; or you have information there is a likelihood you may be appointed into foreign service and you delete all contacts of friends who support the opposition?

Many of us don’t want to mess up potentially lucrative prospects and we will easily sacrifice friends of a lifetime just out of fear. Just because ‘tribe’ has become a hot issue, we block off classmates who supported us at secondary school.

Even the great Apostle Peter found himself in an awkward situation and the Apostle Paul had to correct him, ‘But when Peter came to Antioch, I had to oppose him to his face, for what he did was very wrong. For before certain men came from James, he used to eat with the Gentiles. But when they arrived, he began to draw back and separate himself from the Gentiles because he was afraid of those who belonged to the circumcision group.’ Gal 2:11-12

What I find interesting is that even the Creator of Heaven and earth was in a situation where He had to rearrange priorities just because of His love for you and me. When Jesus was faced with a choice (of choosing what was important), it is clear His own life had to stand aside, ‘“Father, if you are willing, take this cup from me; yet not my will, but yours be done.”’ LK 22:42.

Yes brethren, in the power of God, something just had to be sacrificed right from His Heavenly throne and in this case, for a good cause, ‘For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.’ Jn. 3:16

Are you willing to block everything today to respond to God’s call upon your life?