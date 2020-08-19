UNZA Inventing Method For Rapid Detection Of COVID-19

The University of Zambia is developing a method for the rapid detection of the coronavirus that will be low cost, use low power, and based on easy-to-use point of care devices.

The multidisciplinary research project being undertaken by a team of researchers in the Department of Chemistry and Biological Sciences under the School of Natural Sciences, draws expertise in Virology from the School of Veterinary Medicine.

The goal of the research is to develop a method that uses a portable device and can detect the virus in a much shorter period compared to the conventional methods.

Furthermore, the method will require less expertise to perform, involve lower costs, and be less labour intensive.

University of Zambia Acting Vice Chancellor, Dr. Tamala Kambikambi states that when faced with a crisis such as the COVID-19, the country looks for answers from researchers from institutions like UNZA.

She adds that the multidisciplinary team of experts has shown commitment to finding solutions to the global crisis through the efforts being put in place to develop a method for testing COVID-19.

“The portable device to be developed will be of great importance in monitoring those that have the disease during therapy. She adds that the method for testing to be developed will add value in surveillance efforts being carried out in the communities and at strategic points owing to its ease in deployment and use” she said.

Dr Kambikambi has expressed gratitude to the National Science and Technology Council for providing initial funding for the research.

This is in a statement issued by Dr. Brenda Bukowa, Acting Head – Communication and Marketing.