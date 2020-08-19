Zambian Breweries To Award Best Coverage Of Responsible Alcohol Consumption

Zambian Breweries has partnered with MISA Zambia in creating further awareness on the dangers of alcohol abuse by sponsoring an award at the 2020 Media Awards.

According to a statement, the best media coverage on responsible alcohol consumption will be recognised by Zambian Breweries next month at the 2020 MISA Zambia 18th Platinum and Golden Media Awards in Lusaka.

The Best Reporting in Responsible Alcohol Consumption award, which the country’s largest brewing company is sponsoring, will recognise a Zambian journalist who is committed to writing articles on smart drinking.

“Journalists work hard to keep us abreast on various issues every day. But, it’s not every day that they get credit for covering critical issues such as responsible drinking. Therefore, this award is our way of appreciating them and recognising their efforts towards responsible alcohol consumption” said Zambian Breweries Director of Corporate Affairs Ezekiel Sekele.

Mr Sekele noted that the Zambian Breweries-sponsored category was anchored on the company’s sustainable programme, Smart Drinking.

“The category is directly linked to our initiative – Smart Drinking – which is centered on responsible drinking. For us, responsible drinking means drinking with moderation, while not letting alcohol run your life or your relationships, stopping underage consumption, and avoiding drinking and driving,” he explained.

The COVID-19 imperative of drinking responsibly from home to ensure social distancing was a further dimension, added.

Mr Sekele urged print journalists who captured the essence of smart drinking in their stories to enter for the award through MISA Zambia before September 4.

“Entries for Best Reporting in Responsible Alcohol Consumption are now open. The deadline is fast approaching, so please submit your stories to our partner – MISA Zambia – as soon as possible. We wish you all the best,” Mr Sekele said.

And MISA Zambia Chairperson Hellen Mwale thanked Zambian Breweries for sponsoring the Best Reporting in Responsible Alcohol Consumption print category.

“We are grateful to Zambian Breweries for partnering with us on this award. We believe this will go a long way in motivating our press men and women,” she said.