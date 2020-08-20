3 Juveniles Testify How Step Dad Killed Their Mother

Three juveniles of Sangulukani village in Chief Pembamoyo’s area of Vubwi district have told Chipata High Court how their step father murdered their mother and also attempted to murder them by giving them poisonous food.

In this matter, Yotam Phiri is charged with one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Allegations in count one are that Phiri, on December 30th 2017, in Vubwi district murdered Josphita Shema while in counts 2, 3 and 4 on the same date, he attempted to murder the three juvenile step daughters.

The three juveniles aged 10, 12 and 14 told court that the accused gave them food that looked like soaked groundnuts, which he instructed that they go and eat from their bedroom.

They said that they felt a lot of pain in the stomach resulting into diarrhea and vomiting after eating the said food which allegedly was mixed with pesticides.

The three said they became unconscious after consuming the food and realized that it was poisonous after being taken to the hospital by their elder sister.

Their elder sister, Belita Chiwale, aged 20, also testified how she found her mother dead after consuming the poisonous food.

She said her step father told her to tell some people to go to the house to see what had happened and that the room was full of vomits and human waste as a result of diarrhoea, adding that the accused always differed with her mother because he did not like the step children and that one day, he wanted to rape her.

Trial in the matter continues in court.