IG Orders Re-arrest Of Jay Jay

Police Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja has ordered the Eastern Province command to arrest Patriotic Front Eastern Province Youth Chairman Emmanuel Banda, popularly known as “Jay Jay” for staging an unlawful procession which is against provisions of the Public Order Act.

Jay Jay and other PF cadres recently attacked police officers at Lusaka Central Police.

Four suspects identified as John Lungu, Maxwell Pito, Leyford Phiri and Maurice Siluonde were later apprehended while Jay Jay the mastermind, escaped.

Police launched a manhunt for him until yesterday, 19th August, 2020 when he handed himself to police at Lusaka Central Police.

He added that upon being granted police bond, Mr. Banda proceeded to Eastern Province where he staged a procession without notifying the Police in the area.

“It was, however, observed that after Banda was released on Police Bond, he proceeded to Eastern Province where he staged an unlawful procession which is against provisions of the Public Order Act. I have therefore directed the Eastern Province Police Commissioner to arrest the said Banda as he did not notify the police,” Mr Kanganja stated.

Meanwhile, the police boss says Mr. Banda’s aggravated robbery charge was reduced to aggravated assault with intent to steal at the advice of the National Prosecution Authority.

“During the time when the suspect was on the run, police had compiled a docket of Aggravated Robbery and forwarded it to National Prosecution Authority which is a procedural requirement and the advice from NPA was that the matter lacked enough evidence to stand for Aggravated Robbery hence advised that the charge be reduced to Aggravated Assault with intent to steal,” Kanganja has stated.