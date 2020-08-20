Man’s Penis, Testicles Sliced Off

A Lusaka man is receiving treatment in the University Teaching Hospital after his penis and testicles were sliced off by unknown people who left him for dead.

“An Adult male, Abednigo Katuka is currently admitted in University Teaching Hospitals and nursing wounds that were inflicted on him after he had his testicles and penis chopped off by unknown people in the early hours of yesterday. The man was brought to UTH in a semi conscious state by the police after being informed by members of the public that there was a man lying in a pool of blood under the flyover bridge,” UTH public relations officer Natalie Mashikolo has stated.

“The victim was attended to in our Accident and Emergency Unit. He is stable and is currently receiving treatment.”