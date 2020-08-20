Zambia has recorded 154 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Five deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has said.

The new cases recorded today are out of the 1, 155 tests done.

Dr. Chilufya said the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 10, 372.

“In the last 24 hours, we have recorded 154 new cases from 1,155 tests done. 2 BIDs recorded, while 3 facility deaths have occured. 2 at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital and 1 at a private hospital in Solwezi involving an expatriate. Deaths now stand at 273,” said Dr. Chilufya.

“114 people have been discharged making a total 9,140 recoveries. The cumulative number of Covid-19 cases is at 10,372.”

In today’s update, Lusaka, Chikankata, Mazabuka, Monze and Solwezi are places that were affected.

“So far, people from 63 districts are battling the pandemic however this does not mean other places are safe as indicated by government,” Dr Chilufya said