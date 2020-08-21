COVID-19 Response Strategy Revised

Health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has disclosed that the government has revised its COVID-19 response strategy based on new evidence to reduce new infections as the cumulative cases hit over 10,000 since the outbreak was first reported in Zambia in March.

Two documents have since been launched to support the revised strategy, with a bias on community engagement and capacity to improve the response, Dr Chilufya said.

Dr Chilufya said the two documents are a comprehensive strategy outlining the role of the community in COVID-19 prevention and control and revised COVID-19 Surveillance and Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) Integrated Guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures.

The revision of the said documents have been necessitated by the emerging scientific evidence and best practice and recommendations by the World Health Organization.