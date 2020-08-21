Kafubu Impresses Govt With Quality Water Being Supplied To Ndola Residents

Government is impressed with the improvement in the quality of water being supplied to Ndola residents by Kafubu Water Supply and Sanitation Company at both the Kafubu Dam and Minsundu compared to the past years.

Minister of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Jonas Chanda says Kafubu Dam is the only Treatment Plant in the country using recycled water from treated sewer for consumption.

Government and Cooperating Partners have invested in modern equipment at the Kafubu dam and its treatment plant which were constructed in 1966.

The rehabilitation of the Waste Water Treatment Plant is meant to improve the quality of effluent being discharged from the sewer plant into the dam.

According to a statement issued by Ministry public relations officer Amos Zulu, Dr Chanda says although the process is costly and complex, the water turbidity in the Kafubu River is within acceptable standards of 0 to 5.

He says the plant is able to produce a turbidity of 2, as there is no encroachment around the plant.

The plant is the biggest on the Copperbelt, treating 85, 000 cubic meters of water per day.

Meanwhile, the Minister says the construction of the Kafulafuta Dam Water Supply Project will relieve pressure on the Kafubu Dam as water will be provided to Ndola using an alternating mechanism.

The Minister says President Edgar Lungu wants to see more investments in the water sector in line with the country’s Vision 2030, Seventh National Development Plan and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) aimed at providing universal clean and safe water and sanitaion services to all, without leaving anyone behind.