THE Lusaka Boma Local Court has ordered a clergyman to pay K25,000 for commiting adultery and impregnating another man’s wife.

Reverend Douglas Mulongoti of Pentecostal Holiness Church Joyful Assemblies committed adultery with the wife of Omedi Musonda, a church member, and fathered a son with her.

Reverend Mulongoti is 58 years old.

