Two Sustain Injuries In Kapiringozi Truck Accident

The Road Transport and Safety Agency has disclosed that two people sustained injuries while one escaped unhurt in a road accident involving two Zimbabwean trucks at Kapiringozi area along the Chirundu-Lusaka Road.

The accident which happened yesterday involved a Zimbabwean truck registration number ADZ 2387 belonging to Cross Country and another registration number AEG 3789 belonging to Upman Services which was in front.

RTSA Head of Public Relations Frederick Mubanga stated in a statement that the accident happened when the first truck lost brakes while descending the mountains and hit into the other truck ahead.

He said two people, including the driver who were on the first truck, sustained injuries while the driver of the second truck escaped unhurt.

The injured were rushed to Mtendere Mission Hospital.