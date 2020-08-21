UPND Wants K520,000 Debt Case Struck Out

Opposition UPND has asked the Lusaka High Court to strike out a case in which Prospect Tech Limited sued the party, its president Hakainde Hichilema and other officials over a K520,000 debt.

The party’s secretary general Steven Katuka has submitted that the case by Prince Siame and Prospect Tech Limited is defective as it does not

disclose any actionable cause of action against UPND leader

Hichilema and three other defendants.

In this case, Siame and Prospect Tech Limited who have sued Mr Hichilema, Mr Katuka in his capacity as UPND secretary general, Ms Miriam Masando (organising committee chairperson for the card renewal) and UPND Registered Trustees, also seek an order that UPND be declared bankrupt for failing to pay a K520,000 debt and that the party be dissolved and deregistered.

They are further seeking an order that the defendants pay all the costs for the collection and all charges incidental and connected to the suit.

They are further claiming exemplary and aggravated damages and costs.

But Mr Katuka, in an affidavit in support of summons to set aside originating process for irregularity filed in the

principal registry, has urged the court to struck out the case for irregularities.

Mr Katuka stated that a perusal and interrogation of the documents filed into court established that they were defective as they did not disclose any actionable cause of action against him, Masando,

Hichilema and the UPND.