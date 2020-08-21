Youth Empowerment Programme Launched In Eastern Province

Youth and Sport Minister Emmanuel Mulenga yesterday launched the K470 million multi-sectoral youth Empowerment Programme in Eastern Province with the call for youths to register their businesses.

Mr Mulenga said the launch of the Programme is a clear testimony of President Lungu and government’s commitment in promoting the wellbeing of the youth.

He said that government is aware that skills alone may not bring the desired change but they have to be accompanied by other inputs and support systems such as access to land.

Mr Mulenga said the Programme aims at reaching 9,000 youths across the country in the next two years, of which 840 youths will be from Eastern Province.

He said his ministry is not imposing business projects on the youths.

Mr Mulenga said youths do various businesses depending on the geographical locations of their areas.

He appealed to youths across the country to come up with bankable business proposals so that they benefit from the K470 million multi-sectoral youth empowerment programme.

Eastern Province permanent secretary Veronica Mwiche says the province has a total population of 1,592, 661 people, according to the 2010 census.

Ms Mwiche says of the above population, 527, 579 are young people and that the majority of them live in rural areas.

She says 33.1% of the total population of the province is made up of young people who form a strong cadre of energetic, formidable human resource with the potential to contribute to economic development.

Youth representative Escaria Chisha said young people in the province were delighted with the government’s gesture.

The launch was also attended by Chipata Central MP Moses Mawere, Chipata Mayor Sinoya Mwale and Eastern Province deputy permanent secretary Josphat Lombe.