It’s Decision Time In MMD, NEC Meeting Underway

The Movement For Multi-party Democracy has convened a closed door National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Lusaka.

The meeting comprises all NEC members that were previously under the leadership of Hon. Felix Mutati now under a new committee leadership calling themselves “Operation Save MMD Interim Committee.”

This is the first NEC meeting since the contraversial court ruling of November 2019 that handed down the party leadership to Dr. Nevers Mumba whom they have since refused to follow.

They have equally refused to follow their former leader Felix Mutati who has decided to leave the party and is rumoured to be planning to form his own political party.

Among the MMD members attending the meeting are Muchinga member of parliament Howard Kunda, Maxwell Kabanda of Serenje and Peter Phiri of Mkaika.

Also in the meeting is nominated MP and faction MMD National Secretary Raphael Nakacinda and MMD Deputy Minister of Energy and Mbala MP Gaston Sichilima.