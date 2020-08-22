Two Zambian Authors Scoop African Awards

Two Zambian authors have scooped this year’s African author’s awards sponsored by a South African based literacy organization called AfriCan Child Your Time Is Now Pty Ltd (ACYTIN).

Cynthia Musafili Wright, author of the book titled ‘The purposeful leader’ scooped the Inspiration/leadership while Eric Mwenda, who authored: ‘Be a Farmer Be a Millionaire’ scooped the Farming Empowerment award.

The virtual awards ceremony was held in Johannesburg, South Africa and attracted the participation of about two hundred fifty (250) authors from across the African continent who competed in fifteen different categories.

Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Major General Jackson Miti received the awards on behalf of the two authors which were presented by the organization’s founder Anthea Thyssen-Ambursley

Major General Miti expressed happiness that the two authors had made Zambia proud through their publications which were recognized internationally.

He encouraged the two and many other Zambian authors to continue working hard in order to help build inclusive economic, spiritual, and cultural narratives in order to transform lives.

According to the biographies made available to the Press Office at the Zambian Mission in Pretoria, Ms. Wright is an Organizational strategist, Aged Care Clinical Global Consultant with over a decade of senior leadership experience in the Social Care industry while Mr. Mwenda is an Agronomist/Agribusiness Development expert whose career spans over twenty (20) years working in different Sub-Saharan countries.

The AfriCan Child Your Time Is Now Pty Ltd (ACYTIN) Authors’ Awards were birthed in 2018 to honour and facilitate the economic, transformational, and healing power of stories from across Africa and the world.

This is contained in a statement issued by first secretary press at the Zambian mission in Pretoria,

Mrs Naomi Nyawali.