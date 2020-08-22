Vice-President Wina Recovering And Stable

Health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has disclosed that Vice-President Inonge Wina is recovering from Covid-19 and her condition is stable.

Speaking during the daily COVID-19 update in Lusaka today, Dr. Chilufya said the Vice-President who tested positive for COVID-19 early this week is responding well to treatment.

He further said the ministry has opened a clinic to enable them review people that were affected by COVID-19, adding that the country has the capacity to test for COVID-19 in all the ten provinces.

And Dr. Chilufya said government is in discussion with stakeholders on the need to explore various testing platforms as part of measures to halt the further spread of the pandemic.

He said the ministry has also started assessing some laboratories in private and public institutions so that they can be included on the data base as a way to strengthen laboratory logistics.

Dr. Chilufya said the supply chain for reagents and other supplies for testing for COVID-19 have been hampered due to the global demand for the commodities.

Meanwhile, Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded 204 new COVID-19 cases, 2 facility deaths of which one is from Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching hospital while the other is from Kasama.

The country has also recorded 505 discharges while 52 patients are still admitted in levy with 37 on oxygen while 2 are in ICU.