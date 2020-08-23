Chipangali Lawmaker Proposes Grey Zulu School

Chipangali Member of Parliament Vincent Mwale has proposed the renaming of Chikoka Primary School after former Freedom fighter Grey Zulu.

Mwale who is also Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister said the late Zulu built the school in a bid to promote education in the area.

He was speaking during the burial of the former vice president who also served as UNIP General Secretary.

The burial was held at Agrippa village in Chief Mafuta’s area in Chipangali.

“Speaking as Member of Parliament for this same constituency, I was saying I was going to get disappointed if no one was going to talk about his contribution to this very constituency. We have heard about everything that he did to the rest of the country as a national leader. One of his grandchildren Dr Zulu talked about a school called Chikoka that he personally built with the community. Today we have got boys and girls that have benefitted from that school,” he said.

Mwale said some of the people that went to Chikoka Primary School were leaders in various capacities.

“I am thinking that after we finish with this whole ceremony, when everything is done, as Member of Parliament for this area, I want to sit with elders so that we could see how we can honour our departed father by renaming this school after him because he started it for the benefit of the entire community.”