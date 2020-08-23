COVID-19 CASES HIT 11,000

251 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Zambia from 1,515 tests done in the last 24 hours.

And 58 patients are admitted to Levy Mwanawasa Hospital of which 37 are on oxygen, 2 are in the ICU.

In other parts of the country, 36 people are admitted to various health facilities among them 7 people are on oxygen.

Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya disclosed today that one person has died in Mbala District bringing the death toll to 280, while 120 people have been discharged.

Dr. Chilufya said the 280 deaths represents a 2.5% fatality rate which is still worrying.

“Another concern is that out of the total deaths 212 were BID that shows that 76% of these are from communities,” he said.

Dr. Chilufya said the BIDs have contacts that remain at high risk of contracting the novel disease.

“It’s been further observed that poor and delayed access to health facilities is worsening the problem. Cumulative cases are now at 11,082 and recoveries at 10,062.Out of the new 251 cases 153 were through routine testing,” Dr Chilufya said.