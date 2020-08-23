Mawere Empowers Chipata Youth with Carpentry Equipment

CHIPATA Central Member of Parliament Moses Mawere says it is the desire of President Edgar Lungu to ensure that young people are given survival skills to better their future.

Mawere said young people should venture into activities that will transform their lives in a positive way.

He was speaking when he donated carpentry tools worthy over K25 000 to St Anne’s Carpentry centre on Friday.

The Chipata Central lawmaker said imparting young people with survival skills is one of the best ways of securing their future.

And St Anne’s Parish Priest Fr Christopher Sakala said empowering youths with carpentry equipment is the best assistance to the young people as opposed to giving them hand outs.

Fr Sakala commended the Member of Parliament for the gesture.

St Anne’s Parish chairperson Jackson Nkhowani said the equipment will go a long way in helping the youth.

Nkhowani urged the youth to utilise the equipment and guard it jealously.

The centres provides Carpentry skills to over 100 youths drawn from various parishes that are located in Chipata Central Constituency.