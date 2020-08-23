Zambia To Diplomatically Pursue Tito Mboweni’s Scathing Attacks Over BoZ Governor’s Dismissal

The Zambian government says it will pursue diplomatically the matter where South Africa’s finance minister Tito Mboweni condemned the Zambian government and President Edgar Lungu for firing Bank of Zambia governor Dr Denny Kalyalya.

Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Dora Siliya has responded to Mboweni’s tweets where he launched scathing attacks on the government over a sovereign decision.

In a series of tweets, Mboweni demanded the reinstatement of former Bank of Zambia Governor, Denny Kalyalya.

But Ms Siliya has said the tweets were improper and immature as Zambia had a right to make sovereign decisions.

Siliya responded in a tweet:

“We are very surprised with Tito Mboweni’s immature and impromper attacks against a sovereign decision of Zambia. We will pursue the matter diplomatically.”

She said the Government will pursue the matter through diplomatic channels with the government of South Africa.

Later, Mboweni tweeted that his earlier statements had put him in trouble, but called on all other central bankers to speak out.