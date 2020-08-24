Bishop Lungu Ordains 6 Priests

Chipata Catholic Diocese Bishop George Lungu has ordained six priests with the call to older priests to help the new ones in their ongoing formation.

Bishop Lungu said the new priests do not know what it means to be priests because they have no experience.

He said being at the seminary is different from practicing as priests.

Bishop Lungu said a priest who does not pray cannot manage to be a priest. He said priests should prioritize prayer and love.

Bishop Lungu, who is also Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishop (ZCCB) president commended the parents of the priests for allowing their children to join priesthood.

He urged parents not to trouble the priests for support because priesthood has no salary.

Bishop Lungu said he was grateful to the people for showing love, respect and care for priests.

He urged the new priests to take advice from people, starting from him and other priests.

“We wish well, we pray for and we want you to die and be buried as priests with vestments but you have to listen and listen,” Bishop Lungu said.

The six priests who were ordained at Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Nyimba on Saturday include Juvensio Nkhuwa, Charles Hara, Simon Tembo, James Phiri, Raphael Zulu and Sylvester Tembo.