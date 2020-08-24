Court Summons Acting ACC DG

The Lusaka Magistrates Court has summoned Anti-Corruption Commission acting director general Rosemary Nkonde Khuzwayo to appear tomorrow to show cause why contempt of court proceedings should not be instituted against her.

Chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale made the order following complaints of interference of court proceedings made by Health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya’s defence lawyer Tutwa Ngulube who wants Khuzwayo to be cited for contempt for suspending an investigations officer who testified in the minister’s corruption case.

The ACC suspended investigations officer Chipampe Manda who testified in favour of Dr Chilufya, saying the position he gave in court was not that of the ACC.

Mr Manda’s testimony was that the health minister did not commit any crime, hence his suspension, according to Mr Ngulube, is an attempt to scare away truthful witnesses.

Dr Chilufya is charged with four counts of possession of properties suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Meanwhile, trial in the case has commenced.