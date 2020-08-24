Court Summons Acting ACC DG

The Lusaka Magistrates Court has summoned Anti-Corruption Commission acting director general Rosemary Nkonde Khuzwayo to appear tomorrow to show cause why contempt of court proceedings should not be instituted against her.
Chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale made the order following complaints of interference of court proceedings made by Health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya’s defence lawyer Tutwa Ngulube who wants Khuzwayo to be cited for contempt for suspending an investigations officer who testified in the minister’s corruption case.
The ACC suspended investigations officer Chipampe Manda who testified in favour of Dr Chilufya, saying the position he gave in court was not that of the ACC.
Mr Manda’s testimony was that the health minister did not commit any crime, hence his suspension, according to Mr Ngulube, is an attempt to scare away truthful witnesses.
Dr Chilufya is charged with four counts of possession of properties suspected to be proceeds of crime.
Meanwhile, trial in the case has commenced.
3 Comments
CK
The witness(investigation officer)told the truth which shall set the minister free,he’s innocent(yalishibikwa).
Nshilinama
This. Acting. Acc. D. G has a hidden agenda. It is no her to distinguish the truth from lies it’s the courts so she must prove her innocence
Fyantha
The troubles are that if you speak the truth, we hear others saying the statements do not represent the views of this or that organization. What follows is charges against the whistleblower and consequently dismissal on grounds that he /she was not the spokesperson.
The family suffers.
Better to be mute and die earning.