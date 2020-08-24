COVID-19 UPDATE: 66 NEW CASES, NO DEATHS IN 24HRS

The country recorded 66 new COVID-19 cases out of 346 tests done in the last 24 hours.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for technical services Dr. Kennedy Malama said 61 people are admitted to Levy Mwanawasa Hospital, 34 are on oxygen while 2 are on ventilators in the intensive care unit (ICU).

“Across the country, 38 people are in hospital with 19 on oxygen. No death has been recorded in the last 24 hours, therefore, the total number remains at 280. Of that number 89 are direct Covid-19 deaths while 191 are classified as Covid related deaths,” said Dr. Malama.

“146 people have been discharged making a total 10,208 recoveries. The cumulative number of cases in Zambia is 11,148.”

The Ministry of Health has warned that Lusaka and Copperbelt Provinces continue to be top hotspots of the deadly pandemic.