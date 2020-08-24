Dr Chilufya Orders Punitive Measures Against Kitwe Hosp Management Over Rats Invasion

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has expressed disappointment over the presence of rats at Kitwe Teaching Hospital.

And the Health Minister has directed his Permanent Secretary to take punitive measures against management at the hospital.

Dr Chilufya, who made a spot check at the hospital, said it was shameful that the hospital was failing to address the matter.

He wondered why the hospital that has been receiving improved funding through grants was failing to handle such an issue.

Dr. Chilufya noted that the video of rats that has gone viral on social media is embarrassing to government and those responsible should be made to answer.

He said while it is understood that the infrastructure at the institution is old, management needs to put things in order.

Dr Chilufya said the amount of investment in the hospital does not match the efforts being made by management to better things.

And Acting Head of the Environmental Department at Kitwe Teaching Hospital Edson Mwinga struggled to explain to the Minister as to how such has not been addressed.