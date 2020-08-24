Economist welcomes Mvunga’s appointment, Says He’s Competent To Run BoZ

Economist Noel Nkoma has welcomed the appointment of Christopher Mvunga as Bank of Zambia Governor.
Mr Nkoma, the former president of the Economics Association of Zambia (EAZ), said he is confident that Mr Mvunga, an experienced banker, will bring new innovations to the operations of BoZ.
He said the Zambian economy needs to be jump-started to enhance liquidity and added that Mvunga must quickly bring to life the various stimulus packages that government has rolled out amidst the COVID-19.
Mr Nkoma further advised Zambians to respect the decision of the appointing authority who has the discretion to appoint or disappoint.
2 Comments
Kalaba
Ba Nkhoma, what type of ecnomist are you? Zambia’s reserves are low… . Due to Covid the economic activity is low…. meaning no taxes flowing into government coffers. The little money cominng in goes for debt servicing… So where will this chap find K10billion ?
Kabwalala
Noel, Shut up!!! Do not support this drunkard just because he is your cousin!! Be real man if you are a genuine economist worth your credentials