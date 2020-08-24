Economist welcomes Mvunga’s appointment, Says He’s Competent To Run BoZ

Economist Noel Nkoma has welcomed the appointment of Christopher Mvunga as Bank of Zambia Governor.

Mr Nkoma, the former president of the Economics Association of Zambia (EAZ), said he is confident that Mr Mvunga, an experienced banker, will bring new innovations to the operations of BoZ.

He said the Zambian economy needs to be jump-started to enhance liquidity and added that Mvunga must quickly bring to life the various stimulus packages that government has rolled out amidst the COVID-19.

Mr Nkoma further advised Zambians to respect the decision of the appointing authority who has the discretion to appoint or disappoint.