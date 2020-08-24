Jay Jay Fails To Appear For Aggravated Assault Case

Eastern Province PF youth chairperson Emmanuel Banda, alias Jay Jay, has failed to appear in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for aggravated assault because he still remanded in Chipata over a charge of holding an illegal procession.

However, Jay Jay’s four co-accused appeared before chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Jay Jay, the 35-year-old businessman of Petauke, John Lungu, 26, a general worker of Garden House, Lusaka, Maxwell Pito, 20, a peasant farmer of Lusaka West, Mose Silyonde, 27, unemployed of Kanyama and Lyford Phiri, 21, unemployed, of unknown residential address are charged with aggravated assault with intent to steal.

Allegations are that on July 6, 2020 in Lusaka, Banda and four others jointly and whilst acting together with others unknown and with intent to steal assaulted Allan Mbahwe.

When the case was called by prosecutor Juvenalis Kamutondole, magistrate Mwale allocated it to himself.

However, due to Jay Jay’s absence, magistrate Mwale could not explain the charge to the accused.

Jay Jay’s s surety James Sakala, 31, a Lusaka City Council supervisor under sanitation services and of unknown house number in Lilanda, said the accused was not present because he is in custody in Chipata.

Owing to that, Magistrate Mwale has adjourned the case to August 28 for explanation of the charge and extended the police bonds for the four accused.