JAY JAY SUSPENDED FROM HIS POSITION WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila has suspended Eastern Province Youth chairperson Emmanuel Jay Jay Banda from his position with immediate effect following his alleged illegal conduct at Lusaka Central Police and the public procession in Chipata District.

“It has come to my attention that you have been accused of storming the Lusaka Central Police Station where it is alleged that you beat up some unsuspecting officers on duty, getting away with undisclosed amounts of money belonging to one of them and the alleged illegal procession in Chipata District after you were released,” Mr Mwila stated in a letter of suspension written to Mr Banda dated 24th August, 2020.

“In view of the above and the subsequent criminal charges that have since been levelled against you by the Zambia Police Service, I find your alleged conduct in breach of Article 75, regulation 29(c) and (f) of the Party Constitution. I therefore suspend you from your office and given fourteen (14) days to exculpate yourself why further disciplinary action should not be taken against you.”

Last week, the PF Secretary General warned that there would be no sacred cows in the Party and no one will be allowed to commit criminal activities using the Party as shield.

He has since called for exemplary behaviour from the Party’s general membership.

This is according to a statement issued by PF media director Sunday Chanda.