Kanyama Woman Bolts After Murdering Husband

Police in Lusaka are looking for a woman of Kanyama only identified as Bana Paul alleged to be behind the murder of her husband.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo confirmed in a statement and identified the deceased as Jimmy Daka aged 30 who allegedly fought with his wife before his death.

“Police in Lusaka received a report of Murder from Violet Daka aged 69 of Lusaka’s old Kanyama Compound that her son, Jimmy Daka, aged 30, also of old Kanyama Compound died after having fought with his wife only known as Bana Paul between 23rd August, 2020 at 22:00 hours and 24th August, 20:20 around 02:00 hours at their house,” Ms Katongo stated. “The body of the deceased was allegedly dragged from the couple’s house and dumped in another house within the yard which is unoccupied.

The deceased’s wife who is now the suspect is reported to be on the run. Police visited the scene and the body had a swollen forehead, bleeding from the mouth and nose and bruised body.The body has been taken to uth mortuary awaiting postmortem.”