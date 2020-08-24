‘Katundu Very Nice’ Man Gets 15 Years Sentence

THE Chipata High Court has sentenced a Petauke resident who was behind the production and circulation of the infamous Katundu very nice video in 2018 to 15 years imprisonment with hard labour for indecent assault.

Rodgers Mwanza was sentenced to nine months each in count two and count three where he was charged with production and circulation of obscene materials by the Petauke Magistrate Court last year.

Resident Magistrate Ackson Mumba ruled that the sentences would run concurrently before committing Mwanza for sentencing in count 1 where he was convicted for the offence of indecent assault on a female.

And today, Lusaka judge Getrude Chawatama who is sitting in Chipata jailed Mwanza 15 years for the offence of indecent assault on a female and that the sentence would run concurrently with the previous sentences.

Judge Chawatama said she considered the mitigation that Mwanza was the first offender but also noted that the offence that he committed was serious