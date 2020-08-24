Kwacha MP Aids Catholic Church With K100,000

Kwacha Member of Parliament Joseph Malanji has aided the Catholic’s St Peter Parish with K100,000 for the construction of a multipurpose facility hall.

And Malanji, who attended Mass at the same church, has also donated over 2,500 facemasks and K 20,000 for the choir.

Mr Malanji, who is Foreign Affairs Minister, said there is need for the church to continue supporting government because the two have a common goal.

He said the government will continue to coordinate efforts of the church for it values their role of improving people’s lives.

Malanji said Ipusukilo has grown and it deserves better infrastructure to befit its status.

He said the situation where residents of Ipusukilo are subjected to access such services in other towns is demotivating, hence the support to put up a facility in the locality.

And Parish Priest Albert Chamangwa has called on elected leaders to always keep in touch with people who voted for them.

He said such leaders will not only earn respect from their electorates but trust as well.