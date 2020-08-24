Lusambo: President Lungu Has Made A Decision And Mr Mvunga Has Accepted To Serve, Period!

Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo has implored citizens to give the newly appointed Bank of Zambia Governor Christopher Mvunga space and chance to do his work.

Mr Lusambo said in his post on Facebook that he has known and worked with Mr Mvunga and that he could vouch for his strong leadership abilities and his knack for detail.

Mr Mvunga has succeeded Dr Danny Kalyalya who was fired on Saturday.

“It is baffling how some individuals have reacted to the appointment of Mr Christopher Mvunga to the position of Bank of Zambia Governor,” Mr Lusambo said.

“As much as those people are entitled to their opinions, it is critical that they give space and chance for the new Governor to do his work. I have known and worked with Mr Mvunga and I can vouch for his strong leadership abilities and his knack for detail. He is a proven performer who I believe will execute his mandate exceptionally. It is also unfortunate that some people are using the changes at the Central Bank to seek to undermine President Edgar Lungu’s abilities as Head of State.”

The minister said that as much as the constitution renders people freedoms to express their views, they should try by all accounts to remain non-hypocritical.

He added that it did not serve any purpose to “keep flip-flopping” when certain developments do not seem to favour their perspectives.

“Isn’t it ironic that the same people are forgetting that even the outgoing Governor Dr Denny Kalyalya was an appointee of the same Head of State whose choice they are questioning today. It is worth noting that Dr Kalyalya was actually serving his second contract after having his initial contract renewed which goes to show that his stay in office was purely on merit and the appointing authority saw that. Mr Mvunga is an accomplished Professional Accountant with extensive business knowledge gained across industries, ranging from local to Multi-national companies. It is also important to know that the position of Bank Governor worldwide is not the preserve of economists only, but any individual that fulfills the required criteria and as prescribed in Article 214 of The Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act No 2 of 2016,” Mr Lusambo said.

He said there are several examples both local and international of people with no training in Economics serving as Governors.

He recalled that not too long ago, “we had Dr Gondwe, a Lawyer by training working as BoZ Governor and on the international front, we have Christine Lagarde who is a French lawyer currently serving as President of the European Central Bank (ECB) after leaving the IMF as Managing Director.”

He said what remained true was that Mr Mvunga was the BoZ Governor pending ratification and the whole nation should stand together and wish him success because his success will be the nation’s success.

Mr Lusambo says: “President Edgar Chagwa Lungu made the appointment and Mr Mvunga has accepted to serve as Governor. Period!”