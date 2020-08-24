OPINION: MIINISTER MBOWENI NEEDS SACKING, NOT A REPRIMAND

The office of the President of South Africa, His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa, today issued a statement to the effect that that country’s finance minister Mr Tito Mboweni has been strongly reprimanded over his inappropriate remarks following the dismissal of Dr Denny Kalyalya from the Bank of Zambia, and the subsequent appointment of Mr Christopher Mvunga to take over as Governor subject to ratification by Parliament.

Mr Mboweni excitedly tweeted about how he was going to mobilise against Zambia and ensure that all African Central Bank governors speak out against the dismissal of Dr Kalyalya. His tweets attracted excitement from unpatriotic Zambians who find joy in the negative sentiments against their own country by foreigners, what a shame! The Zambian government’s only response was through the Chief Government Spokesperson Hon Dora Siliya who diplomatically retweeted and mentioned that the government would pursue the matter diplomatically.

Mr Mboweni was shamed! A day later, his own government has distanced itself from his remarks and made an assurance that such utter rubbish will not come from Mboweni again or any minister from that country.

In our view, President Ramaphosa has acted leniently on Mr Mboweni. This minister doesn’t need a reprimand, he actually needs to be fired for his rants against a sovereign state. We’re aware that one of his close friends has been implicated in profiting from COVID-19 in his country but there hasn’t been any reckless comments from any Zambian government official because of the respect our government leaders have for the South African government.

Unfortunately, we had Zambians celebrating the undiplomatic rants of Mboweni. What do they have to say now that he has been reprimanded? Many went to town sharing the undiplomatic rants. It’s not surprising anyway that such happened; it’s behavior typical of people that lack patriotism. There are Zambians that celebrate in seeing the country being painted black; quite strange.

Mr Mboweni has got a lot in his closet himself, he has to look back and see where South Africa’s economy is today. He shouldn’t forget that much of the economic problems South Africa is facing today are being attributed to his appointment as Minister of Finance. He has a lot of work to do for himself instead of pointing fingers at others without proper reason for such harsh criticism.

Mr Mboweni’s rants have actually been widely condemned by netizens, some of whom feel not dismissing the minister would imply that his remarks against the Zambian government and President Lungu would mean President Ramaphosa endorses them.

Here are a few critical responses to a post on the SA President’s reprimand of Mr Mboweni:

David Chikamba Katoba: “If he won’t be sacked by his President then he spoke of behalf of Cyril Ramaphosa.”

Danny Kayabana: “It’s a shame, a head of diplomatic service in South Africa ranting like an ordinary citizen, no wonder they can’t give land to their citizens, their minds are still colonised, I hope the job he’s in he applied for it, if not he too will be fired. Deal with the land issue diplomatically with the whites, for your citizens to have land.”

Mumbi Lupiya: “Nurse your domestic issues instead of meddling in other country’s affairs.”

Thifhelimbilu Nembudani: “We apologize to the beautiful people of Zambia. Our Minister’s tweets are as bad as his culinary skills.”

Kenneth Ludaka: “This Dinosaur must learn to respect other countries’ affairs.”

Musonda Kalulu: “ANC is the most corrupt party in SADC. The last thing he can do is to deal with SA bad economy. Zambia has problems but SA is not our political teacher.”

Emmanuel Chibangu: “As Zambia, we have issues which Mboweni has no preview information to, let him mind his country’s issues, very childish of him to demand for answers from our President because of his personal relationship with the sucked governor. This guy should be serious.”

It is always better to deal with our issues internally as Zambian instead of giving kudos to a foreigner who makes demeaning remarks about our country.