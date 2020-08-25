Homes And Schools Are No Longer Safe For Children, Laments Judge As She Jails Two Men For Defilement

The Chipata High Court has sentenced a 42-year-old man of Katete district to 40 years imprisonment with hard labour for defiling and infecting a five-year-old girl with a sexually transmitted disease.

Lusaka Judge Gertrude Chawatama who is sitting in Chipata jailed Benjamin Banda who was committed to the High Court for sentencing by the Katete Magistrates Court.

Judge Chawatama noted that such cases were prevalent not only in Eastern Province but the entire country.

She said the victim was aged five years and was infected with gonorrhea.

Judge Chawatama said the disease had far reaching consequences on the child.

She said the sentence was with effect from September 9, 2019.

Judge Chawatama also sentenced Levison Phiri of Chipata to 27 years imprisonment with hard labour for defiling his step daughter.

In mitigation, Legal Aid counsel Sally Bwalya said the convict was aged 41 years and had five children, three of whom were in school.

Bwalya said Phiri was a farmer who sustains his family through farming.

She said the convict was the first offender who was praying to the court for leniency.

But Judge Chawatama said she took into consideration the mitigation but noted that such cases were becoming prevalent in society.

She said homes and schools which are supposed to be safe places for children were no longer safe.

Judge Chawatama said even if the convict was a step father of the victim, he became the father of the child the moment he married her mother.

“The court has the duty to mete out sentences that will not only deter you from committing similar offences but deter would be offenders,” Judge Chawatama said.