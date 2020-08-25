Lack Of Further Evidence Against Dr Chilufya Led To Acquittal, Court Hears

The Lusaka Magistrates Court has acquitted Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya who was being prosecuted on corruption charges after the state said they had no more evidence against him.

Dr Chilufya was facing four counts of being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

The prosecution team led by Anti-Corruption Commission director Clifford Moonga offered no more evidence in the matter when it came up today, leading to defence lawyer Tutwa Ngulube making a submission before court that Dr Chilufya be acquitted since there was no more evidence against him.

In his ruling, Lusaka chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale then said considering the state’s position and the available evidence so far submitted in court, there was no case against the accused person and acquitted him.

“The accused is hereby acquitted on four counts of possession of properties reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime and subsequently, the summons issued to the Anti-Corruption Commission acting Director General falls away,” Magistrate Mwale said.

On Monday, the court summoned ACC director general Rosemary Khuzwayo to appear and show cause why contempt proceedings shouldn’t be instituted against her for interfering with the case when an investigations officer was suspended in the course of the proceedings.

Investigations officer Chipampe Manda was suspended by the ACC after he testified in favour of Dr Chilufya, the Mansa member of parliament.