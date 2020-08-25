Lusaka Records Highest Defilement Cases In Second Quarter Of 2020

Zambia has recorded 4, 409 cases of Gender Based Violence in the second quarter of 2020, with Lusaka recording the highest number of child defilement cases.

Zambia Police Public Relations Officer Esther Katongo said the second quarter of 2020 Gender victim disaggregated data, indicates that 1,256 children were abused countrywide representing, 28 % of all the victims of Gender Based Violence.

“Out of the 1,256 child victims, 999 were girls representing 80 % while 257 were boys representing 20 % of all abused child victims respectively. The statistics further indicate that 2,356 were female adult victims while 797 were male adult victims representing 53.4% and 18.1 % respectively,” Katongo said.

She said under sexual abuse, 795 cases of sexual offences were recorded representing 18% of all the reported cases.

“Out of 795 reported cases, 596 victims were girls translating to 74.9%, 173 victims were female adults translating to 21.8%, 16 victims were boys translating to 2%, while10 victims were male adults translating to 1.3%. A total of 554 cases of Child defilement, all girls were recorded representing 12.6% of all the reported GBV cases,” Katongo said.

“Lusaka Province recorded the highest number of child defilement cases with 206 translating to 37.2% of the child defilement cases reported country wide. Central Province recorded 79 cases translating to 14.3%, followed by Eastern Province with 72 cases translating to 13%, Copperbelt Province had 44 cases translating to 7.9% and Southern Province recorded 43 cases translating to 7.8% of the reported defilement cases. Other Provinces are Northern 29 cases representing 5.2%, Luapula 24, representing 4.3%, North Western 21, representing 3.8%, Muchinga 20 representing 3.6% while Western Province had 16 reported cases representing 2.9%.”

She said 115 rape cases were recorded during the period under review.

“115 rape and 12 attempted rape cases were recorded during the period under review. The country also recorded 55 cases of indecent Assault out of which 26 victims were women, 20 girls, 7 Men and 2 were boys. 12 cases of incest were recorded in which 10 were women and 2 were girl victims,” Katongo said.

“Under Physical Abuse, the country recorded 2,082 cases translating to 47.2 % of the reported cases of which 327 translating to 15.7% were male victims, 1,601 cases translating to76.9% were females, 78 cases translating to 3.8% were girls and 76 cases translating to 3.7% were boys.”