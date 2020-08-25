I Am The Man In Charge, I will Take Control Of The Economy, Assures President Lungu

President Edgar Lungu has said he is aware that the economy is performing badly in some sectors but has assured Zambians that being the man in charge, he will take control of the situation.

He said in Sinazongwe on Monday that he depends on God in both good and bad times and believes that the current COVID-19 pandemic that has affected the country’s economy will end very soon.

President Lungu told the people who had gathered to welcome him that he was in the area only for a meeting at Zongwe Farms and was surprised that people had gathered despite having COVID-19 regulations in place.

“But I am glad that you found it in your heart to come and welcome me, I am very grateful. This is a surprise to me because I am aware of the COVID-19 regulations which restrict gatherings and also makes it difficult for people to gather in this manner. The reason why I came here is to simply see the effects of COVID-19 on the various sectors of the economy,” President Lungu said.

“As a government, we are spending so much money to fight COVID-19 and at the same time, our income generation has reduced tremendously. Because of this, the economy is almost shutting down in some areas and tourism is also an area which has been badly hit, the area of commerce and trade has generally been affected. The revenue coming in through the Zambia Revenue Authority through the Ministry of Finance has dwindled significantly. So it is imperative for the man in charge myself to take control of the situation by visiting the likes of Zongwe Farms to find out what we can do together to improve productivity in that sector where they are involved.”

He assured the people that his government will do the best it can to rescue the economy from further decline.

“I just want to assure you that we will do our best as a government. In doing our best, we will also pray to God to do his best so that at the end of the day, we get out of this COVID-19 situation. I have to emphasise that we have to do our best and have faith in God almighty and leave the rest to Him. I am saying this because somebody somewhere said to me that why does Lungu think of God when he is in trouble? I think of God when I am in trouble, and even when I am not in trouble because I know that it is God who is the most powerful. The bible teaches me that only a fool says there is no God. We will pull out of this together and life will get back to normal, if not better.”