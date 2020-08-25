Minister Orders Bus And Taxi Drivers To Mask Up Properly While On Duty

Minister of Transport and Communications Mutotwe Kafwaya has directed drivers and conductors for buses and taxis to wear masks to cover their nose and mouth throughout the journey without fail to stop the further spread of COVID-19.

Following the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country, Mr Kafwaya said public transport had been identified as one of the key avenues through which the Corona Virus was spreading in addition to public gatherings such as funerals and churches.

Mr Kafwaya said his ministry developed standard operating procedures which all Public Transport operators in the country should comply with without fail to mitigate the spread of the pandemic.

The minister has also instructed public transport operators to carry the number of passengers in accordance with the registration requirement stressing that carrying passengers above the registration requirement was strictly forbidden.

He said bus and taxi owners, drivers, conductors and passengers must ensure that buses and taxis are not overloaded at any time to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

He disclosed that the Zambia Police Traffic Division and the Road Transport and Safety Agency will enforce the standard operating procedures with immediate effect and that any transporter violating the measures will risk a withdrawal of their Road Service License.

Other operating procedures that the minister highlighted are frequent and routine sanitization of public passenger vehicles, provision of hand washing materials and hand sanitizers as well as mandatory temperature readings.

Mr Kafwaya also said whilst on Bus Stations, Bus Stops and in transit (Journey Period) buses/ taxis should allow free flow of air by opening windows to allow fresh air circulate freely.

He also set the expected behavior to be observed by drivers, conductors and passengers during the journey which include the avoidance of handshakes, hugs or kissing, touching eyes, nose and mouth.